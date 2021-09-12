 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to make a catch in the third quarter during their game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Michael Pittman Jr. hopes to break out this season and become a true No. 1 receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, who have high expectations for the second-year player. With T.Y. Hilton done for the season, this is a chance for Pittman to establish himself as the lead receiver for Carson Wentz and the Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The USC star had a strong rookie season, recording 503 yards on 40 receptions. However, he only found the endzone once. That should change this season. The Colts spread the ball out a lot last season and they’ll have plenty of options again in 2021, but Pittman is set to emerge as the top receiver in Indy. If Wentz can re-discover his MVP form, Pittman could become one of the breakout stars of fantasy football in 2021.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Seattle’s defense isn’t what it once was, but Pittman is likely worth a flex play in 10 or 12 team leagues. In deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots, he’s a good start. Until we see how Wentz actually looks in a real game, it’s hard to project what Pittman’s weekly output will be. There should be a touchdown bump anyway, but Pittman’s level of involvement is yet to be known for sure.

