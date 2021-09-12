Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in Carson Wentz in hopes of recapturing MVP-level magic from the former No. 2 overall pick. Wentz had tremendous success early in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but fell out of favor with the coaching staff and had injuries affect his play. He’s reunited with Frank Reich in an effort to get back to the heights he saw in his early seasons with Philly.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz steps into a role Phillip Rivers occupied last season. The veteran was great last season, throwing 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while surpassing 4,000 passing yards. If Wentz stays healthy, those numbers are achievable. The Colts have enough around Wentz to contend for a playoff spot if he remains consistent as a quarterback. It’ll all depend on how he clicks with a new supporting cast.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’re in a deep league or a league with two quarterbacks, this is a situation to stay away from for a few weeks. Wentz is coming off an injury, although he will play Week 1. He’s not a bad value play if everything does work out but there isn’t any evidence to suggest that at the moment. In a league with multiple quarterbacks or 16+ teams, Wentz is worth a start. Otherwise, leave him out of the lineup for Week 1.