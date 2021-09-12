Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Running back committees can be frustrating for fantasy football, but there are those few instances where a team that uses the split approach can actually make both players valuable. The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. While Nick Chubb is going to handle most of the rushing work, Kareem Hunt is a serious threat in the passing game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt finished the year with outsized rushing totals last season—841 yards and six touchdowns on 198 carries—filling in for an injured Chubb. He also had five receiving touchdowns last year.

The Browns are at their best when they’re giving Hunt a solid 10 carries per week with Chubb taking the lion’s share. He’s a solid RB2 in most weeks, and always a good Flex play, especially in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kareem Hunt this week, either at the Flex or RB2 spot. He’s also a good value in DFS, costing $5,500 in DraftKings leagues this week.