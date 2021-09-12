Nick Chubb start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Chances are Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was one of the first players off the board in your fantasy football draft this year. Hopefully, if you were picking in the middle of the first round, it was you that landed him. In just 12 games last season, Chubb posted 1,067 yards on 190 carries. Better still, he scored an incredible 12 rushing touchdowns in his shortened season. It’s true that Cleveland uses Chubb in a committee of sorts with backfield mate Kareem Hunt, but that never leaves Chubb wanting for work. Best of all, the production follows.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Nick Chubb

Chubb and the Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week in what could very well be a sneak peak at a future playoff contest between these two squads. Despite Kansas City being a Super Bowl favorite again this year, they’re surprisingly generous to opposing running backs, giving up an average of 24 points per game to the position in 2020. They also allowed seven rushing touchdowns and five receiving scores to running backs last year.

These two teams met in the Divisional round last year, where Chubb posted a respectable, nice 69 yards on 13 carries. But this is Week 1, not a playoff game, so things should be a little more open.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Nick Chubb. He’s one of those players who’s going to be in your lineup every week, as long as he’s playing. He’s worth a spot in DFS lineups too, and at $7,200 in DraftKings leagues this week, he’s a solid play among the second tier of starting running backs.