Odell Beckham, Jr. start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Odell Beckham, Jr’s first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns have been mostly disappointing. In 2019, he finished with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, well off his career highs just a few seasons earlier with New York. Last year, his season ended early when he tore his ACL in Week 7. he finished the year with just 319 receiving yards, an average of 45 per game, and three touchdowns. So the big question on everyone’s mind this year is whether or not he can recapture some of his past glory.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns eased Beckham back into work through training camp. He wasn’t working in full-team drills until the final week, so it’s hard to know what to expect from Beckham this year.

Cleveland takes on the Kansas City Chiefs this week, in what should be a high-scoring affair. However, the Chiefs defense was pretty effective at controlling wide receivers last year. They allowed just 163 receptions to wideouts last year, only two teams allowed less.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will not announce Beckham’s status until inactives are due on Sunday. The Browns-Chiefs game is at 4:25 p.m. so fantasy managers likely won’t not know his status when the 1 p.m. slate starts. It might be safer to wait and see on Odell Beckham, Jr. to start the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Odell Beckham, Jr. this week.