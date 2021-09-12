Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Jarvis Landry led the Cleveland Browns in catches and receiving yards last season with 840 yards on 72 receptions. But that was a notable fall off from the season before that, when he posted a career-high 1,174 yards on 83 catches, and that was with a full season of play with Odell Beckham, Jr., something that wasn’t the case last year. It makes for a confusing situation when it comes to fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

The Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs to open the season this week. It could easily be a pretty high-scoring affair. However, the Chiefs were pretty good at keeping wide receivers in check last season. They were third-best in catches allowed and second-best in total yards given up to the position.

In their Divisional round loss to the Chiefs last year, Landry had seven catches on 10 targets, but he only had 20 yards to show for it. He did at least score a touchdown. Keep expectations low for Landry this week against Kansas City. He’ll be more valuable in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jarvis Landry this week, but don’t elevate him to more than a WR3 or Flex. I would stay away in DFS; he’s $6,000 in DraftKings leagues.