Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Patrick Mahomes was second in the league last season in overall passing yards with 4,740, less than 100 yards away from league-leading Deshaun Watson. That will be a similar case this year as he's still a top-tier QB no matter who the Chiefs are going up against.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs will take on the Cleveland Browns in their season opener, and it won’t be a cakewalk out of the gate. The Browns defense looks quite a bit better than they did last season and they should be poised for a solid season, but Mahomes should still be a no-brainer even against the toughest defenses. He was generally the first or second QB drafted across the board and that’s for a good reason. Mahomes should be a lock at QB for any fantasy manager especially in this Week 1 matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Patrick Mahomes in Week 1.