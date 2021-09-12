Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Edwards-Helaire featured in 13 games last season and finished the season at No. 19 in rushing yards in the league with a total of 803 off of 181 attempts. He’s also a decent receiver as he finished last season with 297 receiving yards. He’s got a huge upside this year with plenty of potential and the Chiefs should be looking to utilize him throughout the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs will be taking on the Cleveland Browns, who they defeated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year with a score of 22-17. Edwards-Helaire didn’t see quite enough playing time last season overall as he only played 13 games, but assuming he’ll stay healthy this season, he seems to have the RB1 spot locked down in Kansas City while he’s backed up by Darrel Williams and Jerrick McKinnon.

Despite suffering an ankle injury in preseason, he’s expected to be ready to go for their Week 1 contest against the Browns, and should be considered a high-end RB2 in any fantasy lineup. Whether the Chiefs utilize him on the ground as much as possible remains to be seen, but he should be a solid choice going into Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 1.