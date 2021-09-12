Tyreek Hill start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill will enter the 2021 season as one of the top players at his position. The Chiefs should have one of the best passing attacks in the league once again with Patrick Mahomes running the show starting with a Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Hill will enter his sixth season in the NFL, and he had another big year in 2020. He went for 1,276 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 87 receptions, tying his career high. The Browns gave up a significant amount of yards through the air last season, so there’s no reason to think Hill is not set up for success on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hill should be a starter no matter the fantasy league you are in. He is one of the most valuable players to have in fantasy football and is in the select few who could be argued as the most productive wide receiver in the NFL.