Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs should come into the 2021 season with one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and being a major part of that offense can lead to plenty of potential. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman will be the team’s No. 2 wide receiver heading into a Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman had been limited during practice this week with an oblique injury but upgraded to being a full participant on Thursday. He has a nice matchup against the Browns in a game that could feature a ton of points. It will be interesting to see how involved Hardman is in this offense with so many playmaking weapons like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. If Hardman can consistently see a decent number of looks his way, he could turn into a productive wide receiver for fantasy owners.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hardman should be left on the bench in just about all fantasy leagues. There is a decent chance he is not much of a factor in the Week 1 game plan, so it would be wise to watch what he looks like in the first few weeks of the season to see how the coaching staff would like to use him.