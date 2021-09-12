Travis Kelce start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce should be looked at as the No. 1 tight end option in fantasy football in 2021 as a real playmaker in such a powerful offense. The Chiefs figure to see a ton of points once again this season with Patrick Mahomes spreading the ball around, and it will all get started on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Heading into his ninth season in the NFL, Kelce is at the top of his position, and he’s coming off his best season yet. In 2020, he had career highs in the three major receiving categories with 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Chiefs and Browns could combine to score the highest number of points of all the games being played in Week 1 and if this game gets into a shootout, that’s great news for all fantasy owners including those who spent a high draft pick on Kelce.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kelce is a must start no matter the league every single week going forward. He is a proven fantasy superstar, and there’s no reason to think that will change in this explosive offense.