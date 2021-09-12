NFL picks, Week 1: Predicting every game against the spread to open the 2021 NFL season

The first NFL Sunday is upon us! The Buccaneers opened the season with a wild 31-29 Thursday win over the Cowboys and fingers crossed that sets the tone for a fun Week 1 Sunday.

I took the points with the Cowboys to open the season 1-0. This very well could end up being my high point for picks against the spread. Finishing anywhere over .500 is an accomplishment in my books when it comes to figuring out the number each week for 16 games. But, we’re going to give it a go and pick every game against the spread each week.

All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Bills (-6.5) over Steelers

Vikings (-3) over Bengals

Titans (-2.5) over Cardinals

Bears (+8) over Rams

Raiders (+4) over Ravens

Here are all my picks for Week 1.

Cowboys vs. Bucs (-9.5): Cowboys — WIN

49ers vs. Lions (+9): 49ers

Eagles vs. Falcons (-3): Falcons

Seahawks vs. Colts (+2.5): Seahawks

Cardinals vs. Titans (-2.5): Titans

Steelers vs. Bills (-6.5): Bills

Jaguars vs. Texans (+3): Jaguars

Vikings vs. Bengals (+3): Vikings

Chargers vs. Washington (-2): Washington

Jets vs. Panthers (-3.5): Panthers

Browns vs. Chiefs (-5): Chiefs

Dolphins vs. Patriots (-3.5): Patriots

Packers vs. Saints (+3.5): Packers

Broncos vs. Giants (+3): Giants

Bears vs. Rams (-8): Bears

Ravens vs. Raiders (+4): Raiders

