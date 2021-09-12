Lamar Jackson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Coming off an MVP award in the 2019 season, Lamar Jackson entered 2020 as a favorite to repeat for the award because there seemed to be no answer to him. Well, teams were able to come up with something because Jackson kicked off the season in slow fashion. His stats across the board fell including his passing percentage, passing yardage, rushing yardage and passing touchdowns and he saw an uptick in interceptions. With the injuries to the Ravens running back room, there will be even more pressure on Jackson to perform from the start this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

We know that Jackson is at his best on the ground because he is able to bob and wave through defenses like nobody else in the league. When defenses are forced to make Jackson pass, that is when he runs into trouble. He has been mentioned as working on his passing all offseason and the Baltimore Ravens did their best to help him bringing in veteran wideout Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman in the offseason. The Ravens are behind the 8-ball with injuries already and they are hoping that Jackson relocates his MVP self from two seasons ago.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You are starting Lamar Jackson this week.