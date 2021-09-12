Ty’Son Williams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens are having their running backs drop like flies as the trio of J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards have all suffered season-ending injuries. This has opened the door for second-year running back Ty’Son Williams. Williams went undrafted in 2020 following a career at North Carolina, South Carolina and BYU.

Williams spent the 2020 season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, getting elevated for one game against the Steelers in Week 12, but then he was moved back down to the practice squad. Williams is getting his chance to show what he can do starting Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams

We don’t have a lot of info on Williams to go off of in terms of his pro career so far, but the mantra in fantasy football is the best ability is availability. Williams is the beneficiary of an empty backfield as his teammates have unfortunately all gone down with injuries in the pre-season that will sideline them for the 2021 season. The Ravens have signed some veteran running backs, but for now, it seems like Williams is going to benefit from having the most familiarity with the offense and will be the starting running back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Expect Lamar Jackson to lead this team in rushing this week, but Williams can be started in your flex spots with confidence purely from his opportunity.