Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Marquise Brown is one of the fastest wide receivers in the league, but he hasn’t been able to harness that into fantasy football production. He improved from his rookie year to his second season, so we will have to see if he can continue that trajectory. The biggest thing holding him back is that his quarterback is a far better runner than he is a passer, so Lamar Jackson actually limits Brown’s upside. With the injuries to his running back teammates, however, this may force Jackson to pass more and could result in Brown being a bigger factor in this offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Lamar Jackson’s favorite target on the Ravens is tight end Mark Andrews, but Marquise Brown did get 100 targets in 2020. Brown played the full season and set career numbers across the board including receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Brown’s best game came in Wek 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he had five receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns. That being said, from Week 12 to Week 17, Brown was the WR11 in half-PPR formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders Brown is going to be a sit due to the concern around the offense as a whole and how cohesive they will be.