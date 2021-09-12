Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

It feels weird to say, but Sammy Watkins is heading into his eighth NFL season. He has bounced around the league between the Buffalo Bills who drafted him to one season with the Los Angeles Rams, and then the last three years with the Kansas City Chiefs. Watkins still struggles to stay on the field, but he enters a good situation in Baltimore to try and help Lamar Jackson improve as a passer. Watkins played second fiddle to Tyreek Hill in Kansas City and he had some decent success. While not expected to have an immediate impact, Watkins on the Ravens could pay long-term dividends.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins was being drafted in fantasy leagues as the WR89 in half-PPR leagues and so he isn’t being depended on for much if anything. If Watkins is able to have that early impact and rapport with Jackson though, you can bet he will be a popular waiver wire target in your fantasy league. For now, though, he probably isn’t worth rostering.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Definitely sit. We aren’t sure this offense can sustain one wide receiver, let alone a second.