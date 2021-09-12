Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and he finally is getting paid like it. Andrews signed a 4-year, $56 million deal at the end of the preseason so he isn’t going to have to play with that hanging over his head. Andrews is entering his fourth year in the NFL after playing at the University of Oklahoma in college. For his career so far, Andrews has played in 45 games and has 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

If you consider the top tier of tight ends to be Travis Kelce, followed by George Kittle and Darren Waller, Andrews is at the top of that next tier, but he is banging on the door of the one above him. If his quarterback Lamar Jackson can improve as a passer, that will only benefit Andrews. The two have a dynamite connection and Andrews is the best receiving target in this offense. He was taken in your drafts as probably one of the first five tight ends, and he is going to perform as such this year if he can stay healthy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mark Andrews.