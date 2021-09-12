Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs quietly had another 1,000-yard rushing season under head coach Jon Gruden. The former Alabama running back produced 1,065 rushing yards on 273 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. The question now is can Jacobs do the same thing this season with the addition of Kenyan Drake? We’ll find out that answer in Week 1 when the Raiders play the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

In only his second season, Jacobs set career-highs both on the ground and in the receiving departments. The 5-foot-10 running back had a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns, to go along with 33 receptions (45 targets) for 238 yards. Jacobs put himself in RB1 territory last season, producing nine double-digit fantasy point performances.

Jacobs could be in line for another 1,000-yard season, but Drake will factor into the Raiders’ offense. Drake had a great last season with the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 955 yards on 239 carries and 10 touchdowns. The duo will likely see a ton of snaps against the Ravens, who allowed 108.8 rushing yards per game last season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jacobs enters Week 1 as a borderline top-10 play at running back and should be in your starting lineup. He’s been a consistent running back in his first two seasons and will once again play an integral role in Las Vegas’ offense.