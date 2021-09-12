Derek Carr start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be looking to build off a solid 2020 season, where he threw for a career-high 4,103 yards and 27 touchdowns. Carr’s first test to start this season will be on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

The veteran quarterback had another efficient season in 2020. Carr completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. It was the second straight year that he threw less than 10 interceptions. He also completed more than 65% of his passes for the third consecutive season.

Carr isn’t looked at as a top-10 QB in fantasy football but is one of that quarterback who you can start in any given week with the ability to put up 20 fantasy points. The former Fresno State standout will be facing a Ravens’ defense that lost cornerback Marcus Peters to a season-ending knee injury. Baltimore only gave up 16.9 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carr enters Monday night’s contest as a borderline top-10 QB1 play. He won’t put up big numbers, but against this Ravens’ defense that will be without Peters, I’d take my chances and start him.