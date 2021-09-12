Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Kenyan Drake had a career-year last season with the Arizona Cardinals and will try to carry that momentum over to this season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Drake and Josh Jacobs are looking to make the Raiders’ running back tandems in the league and will get their first shot on Monday night football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake is coming off a great 2020 season with the Cardinals, where he had a career-high 955 rushing yards on 239 carries and 10 touchdowns. The 26-year-old running back had eight games, where he scored 10 or more fantasy points. Drake will be sharing snaps with Josh Jacobs this season, which might play a role in fantasy football this season. However, he is only projected to score 6.93 fantasy points against the Ravens on MNF.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 26-year-old Drake is likely a FLEX option in Week 1 as Jacobs will be the team’s feature running back. We know that the Raiders will make it an emphasis to run the ball, but we do not know how many carries Drake will get. It’s best to sit him in Week 1, if you have better FLEX options.