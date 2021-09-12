Henry Ruggs start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After a quiet rookie season in 2020, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will enter this season as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. Ruggs has the speed and playmaking ability to be the team’s best wide receiver and one of the more explosive players in the league.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

The former first round pick was not a factor in the Raiders’ passing game last season. In 13 games last season, Ruggs had 26 receptions (43 targets) for 452 yards, and 2 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11 wideout only produced one 100-yard receiving game, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs (2 receptions for 118 yards, 1 TD). Coincidentally, it was his best game for fantasy football as Ruggs posted 17.8 fantasy points.

Fast forward to this season and Ruggs appears to be an integral part of the Raiders’ offense. Tyrell Williams or Nelson Agholor both departed in the offseason, leaving Ruggs III, Willie Snead IV, and Bryan Edwards.

Between the three wideouts, Ruggs is the most dynamic and will draw a lot of attention from the Ravens on Monday night. The former Alabama receiver is projected to score 6.91 fantasy points in Week 1, according to ESPN.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I’d recommend sitting Ruggs III as he’s facing a good Ravens’ secondary, despite losing Marcus Peters to a season-ending knee injury. If Ruggs has a good season opener and shows that he can be a reliable option, then he might be a good option in Week 2.