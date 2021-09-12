Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Second-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards is expected to a play major role in the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense this season after not making a big impact in 2020. Edwards will be paired with fellow second-year receiver Henry Ruggs III as the Raiders’ top options at the position.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Last season, Edwards did not make a noticeable impact in the Raiders’ offense. He was not one of the go-to options for starting quarterback Derek Carr. In 12 games, Edwards had 11 receptions (15 targets) for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Fast forward to this summer where Edwards has been reportedly running with the first team offense and has good chemistry with Carr. The 2020 third round pick will likely be lining up opposite of the Ruggs in Monday night’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He is currently projected to score 5.3 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The best option is to sit Edwards in the regular season opener against the Ravens. Carr will likely give the the ball to tight end Darren Waller, running backs Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.