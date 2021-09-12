 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Darren Waller start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darren Waller ahead of the Raiders Week 1 matchup against the Ravens

By Jovan C. Alford
Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders participates during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 29, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller enters the 2021 NFL regular season as one of the best tight ends in fantasy football. Waller has become a top target for starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Last season, Waller had a career-year with 107 receptions (145 targets) for 1,196 yards and 9 touchdowns. It was the first-time Pro Bowler’s second-straight 1,000 yard receiving season.

The 28-year-old tight end had eight games last season, where he scored 10 fantasy points or more. In the Raiders’ last four games, Waller averaged 14.3 fantasy points per game. He will be a weekly top-10 play at tight end as long as he stays healthy. Waller will be going up against a Ravens’ defense that only allowed 5 touchdowns and 7.1 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though the Ravens have done a great job defending opposing tight ends, Darren Waller is the Raiders’ best offensive player. Waller is a mismatch for opposing teams’ linebackers and can stretch the field. Start him with confidence.

More From DraftKings Nation