Darren Waller start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller enters the 2021 NFL regular season as one of the best tight ends in fantasy football. Waller has become a top target for starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Last season, Waller had a career-year with 107 receptions (145 targets) for 1,196 yards and 9 touchdowns. It was the first-time Pro Bowler’s second-straight 1,000 yard receiving season.

The 28-year-old tight end had eight games last season, where he scored 10 fantasy points or more. In the Raiders’ last four games, Waller averaged 14.3 fantasy points per game. He will be a weekly top-10 play at tight end as long as he stays healthy. Waller will be going up against a Ravens’ defense that only allowed 5 touchdowns and 7.1 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though the Ravens have done a great job defending opposing tight ends, Darren Waller is the Raiders’ best offensive player. Waller is a mismatch for opposing teams’ linebackers and can stretch the field. Start him with confidence.