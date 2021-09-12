Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray emerged as a top-5 weekly QB play in fantasy football last season. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback can give defenses fits with his ability to scramble out of the pocket and his arm. Murray has a good compliment of wide receivers that should make the Cardinals one of more explosive offenses in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Murray had a breakout second year for the Cardinals, especially on the ground. The former first overall pick completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also picked up 819 rushing yards on 133 carries and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The 5-foot-10 signal caller had 11 games last season, where he produced 20-plus fantasy points. Murray should be able to replicate this production this season with the additions of A.J. Green and Rondale Moore to the wide receiver unit. The dual-threat quarterback should have a good performance on Sunday against a Titans’ defense that does not have a strong secondary. Last season, the Tennessee Titans gave up 36 passing touchdowns, which was good for second-worst in the league. Their defense allowed 21.2 fantasy football points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Murray is a must start in both standard fantasy football leagues and DFS. He should be able to put up points against the Titans on Sunday afternoon.