Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After winning the NFC East last season, the Washington Football Team is set to open the 2021 campaign on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to Fed-Ex Field.

Through two seasons, Terry McLaurin has emerged as one of the premier wideouts in the entire NFL. Coming off a breakout rookie campaign, “Scary Terry” made a jump from Year 1 to Year 2. Let’s see his fantasy prospects as his team opens the year at home.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin emerged as a true No. 1 wide receiver for the team in 2020, catching 87 of his 134 targets for 1,118 yards on the year. He only caught four touchdowns throughout the entire season though, so he’s hoping that a stabilized QB situation with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm will result in more trips to the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McLaurin has low WR1 potential so whether in DFS or year-long leagues, he’s a must start.