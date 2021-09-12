Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans open their AFC South title defense with a home opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. One of the big question marks for the Tennessee offense is at tight end, where Anthony Firkser and the freshly activated Geoff Swaim will share reps for the Titans. Where will Firkser fit into the equation in Week 1 and what are his fantasy prospects?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser got just one start for the Titans last year but got a decent amount of looks throughout the season behind Jonnu Smith. He caught 39 of 53 targets for 38y yards and a single touchdown. We’ll see what Mike Vrabel has in store for the fourth-year tight end and what kind of packages they’ll have for him in the passing game against Arizona.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

A player with potential like Firkser is a wait-and-see fantasy prospect, so sit him for Week 1.