Derrick Henry start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans open their 2021 season on Sunday when they host their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals. That means this is the official season debut of Derrick Henry, who had a season for the ages in 2020. The juggernaut running back is back for more in 2021 and we’ll analyze his fantasy prospects for Sunday’s season opener.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Derrick Henry

King Henry somehow topped his suburb 2019 campaign by once again leading the league in rushing. His 2,027 yards on 378 yards, and 17 touchdowns earned him AP Offensive Player of the Year honors. The former Heisman Trophy winner is the centerpiece of the Titans’ offense and will be facing an Arizona defense that ranked 22nd in rush defense last season. The 2020 Cardinals gave up 125.5 rushing yards per game on 4.6 yards per carry.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There is no question of starting Derrick Henry. If you got him, start him.