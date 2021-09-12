AJ Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are set to get their 2021 season started on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown has emerged as one of the more physically imposing wide receivers in the league since arriving to Nashville in 2019. With another season and another offseason under his belt, let’s see the fantasy prospects for the Pro Bowl wideout.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

Brown has started his young career with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, going for 1,075 yards off 75 receptions, and 11 touchdowns in 2020. Consistently the favorite target of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, he’ll now line up opposite of new teammate and future Hall of Famer Julio Jones. We’ll see how that affects how many looks the rising wideout receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown is a no-doubt, must-start in every league, Jones or not. It’s hard to find receivers with the combination of speed and physicality that he possesses and he’ll pose major problems for the Cardinals secondary.