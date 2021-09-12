Julio Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans made, arguably, the most exciting move of the offseason trading for all-world wide receiver Julio Jones. Few debuts are as hotly anticipated as Jones’ this week when the Titans host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Throughout his career so far, Jones has been one of the most reliable performers in fantasy football; there’s little reason to think that will change this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

We don’t have a great idea about how the chemistry will shape up between Jones and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But that shouldn’t be big concern; Jones has the kind of talent to succeed with almost any quarterback who can get the ball within a few feet of him. He’ll also be sharing the field AJ Brown, another bona fide No. 1 receiver, but he’s been in that situation before too, sharing the field with Calvin Ridley in Atlanta.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Julio Jones.