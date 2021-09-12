Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Finally vaccinated and ready to roll for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Ryan Tannehill leads a Tennessee Titans offense with lots of pressure to make a deep run into the postseason. For that to happen, they’re going to need to score oodles of points once again. The offseason acquisition of wide receiver Julio Jones was a big bet that Tannehill and the offense can make that happen.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill finished last season with 33 touchdowns and just seven picks. He was the seventh-best quarterback in fantasy scoring. With a receiving duo of Jones and A.J. Brown, the Titans passing offense should make a big leap this season, making Tannehill a solid choice for another top 10 finish. He can also punch it in on the ground, finishing with seven rushing scores last season too. Arizona gave up and average of nearly 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks last season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ryan Tannehill.