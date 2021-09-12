Mike Williams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will officially begin its 2021 campaign on the east coast this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when opening up against the Washington Football Team.

Stepping onto the field for the first time in the 2021 season will be wide receiver Mike Williams, who has stamped himself as LAC’s big-play target over the last few season. How will he fare against a Washington team that ranked second in the league in pass-defense just one year ago?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams averaged a league-high 20.4 yards per reception in 2019 and followed it up with a strong 2020 campaign in which he averaged 15.8 ypc. Williams’ big-play ability is a perfect complement to the steady consistency of Keenan Allen, and with Justin Herbert projected to make a jump this season, we should see Williams level up as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Receivers like Williams can be boom or bust on the fantasy front but for this Week 1 matchup, he’ll get enough targets from Herbert to make an impact alongside Allen. Williams is a solid FLEX start.