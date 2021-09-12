Austin Ekeler start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will officially begin its 2021 campaign on the east coast this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when opening up against the Washington Football Team.

Running back Austin Ekeler will be stepping onto the field for the first time this year after a hamstring injury sidelined him for six games during the 2020 season. How will he fare and what are his fantasy prospects against a vicious WFT front seven?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Even with the nagging issues, Ekeler still managed to nearly match his ground production from the previous season. He took 116 touches for 530 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t make nearly as much of an impact in the pass game however, as 993 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 turned into 403 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ekeler sat out of practice on Wednesday so it is unclear whether or not he’ll be 100 percent come game time. Between that and the prospect of facing Washington’s front seven, I’d sit Ekeler for Week 1.