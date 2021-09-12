Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will officially begin its 2021 campaign on the east coast this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when opening up against the Washington Football Team.

Hoping to make a jump from Year 1 to Year 2 is starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who burst onto the scene in 2020 to ultimately win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. What are Herbert’s fantasy prospects for Week 1 as he matches up against AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Taking over after the Tyrod Taylor debacle, Herbert dazzled in his 15 starts for the Chargers last season. He threw for 4,336 yards on 66.6 percent passing with 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He also used his feet to tack on five additional rushing touchdowns as well.

The 2020 OROY is now under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who’s spent over a decade in New Orleans as QB coach for Drew Brees. That bodes well for the prospects of Herbert taking a step forward this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Herbert will have a tough test right out the gate as Washington ranked 2nd in pass defense and 13th in rush defense last season. His stock as one of the breakout stars of the league is rising, however, and he consistently made DFS owner’s day last season by averaging 24.5 FPPG. If you have him in your league, he’s a definite start.