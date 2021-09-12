Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will officially begin its 2021 campaign on the east coast this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when opening up against the Washington Football Team.

Entering Year 9 of his lengthy career with the Chargers is Keenan Allen, who still proved to be one of the more reliably consistent wideouts in the league in 2020. What are Allen’s fantasy prospects when matching up against a lethal Washington defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen appeared in 14 games for L.A. last season and just missed out on notching his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. He caught 100 of his targets for 992 yards and eight touchdowns last season, establishing a rapport with second-year QB Justin Herbert. Allen averaged 18.5 FPPG on DFS, good for ninth in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Those stats did equate in him averaging his lowest yard per reception rate of his career at 9.9. But that’s a small concern as he’s a top option in an explosive offense guided by Herbert. Allen is a must start until proven otherwise.