Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After winning the NFC East last season, the Washington Football Team is set to open the 2021 campaign on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to Fed-Ex Field.

Adding depth to the Washington receiver position is Adam Humphries, who arrives to the organization after spending the last two seasons in Tennessee. Let’s see what his fantasy prospects are in Week 1 against the Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries didn’t make much of an impact in his two years with the Titans, appearing in only 19 games. In seven games last year, he grabbed 23 catches for 228 yards, and two touchdowns. At 28 years old, Humphries is looking to replicate the production he had as one of Jameis Winston’s top options in Tampa.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I’d need to see more from Humphries out the gate before considering putting him in my starting lineup, so for sure sit him.