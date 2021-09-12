Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After winning the NFC East last season, the Washington Football Team is set to open the 2021 campaign on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to Fed-Ex Field.

One of the on-the-rise fantasy prospects in the league is QB-turned-TE Logan Thomas, who worked his way into a starting role with the team and a new contract to boot. In a season where he’ll be relied upon as one of Washington’s top receiving options, what will Week 1 have in store for him?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Logan Thomas

Starting 15 games in 2020, Thomas saw his role increase dramatically with WFT. He caught 72 of 110 targets for 670 yards and six touchdowns and was a significant boost for a team that ended up winning the division.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Thomas has TE1 potential and could be one of the breakout players in the league this year, especially with a more stable quarterback situation with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. I’d start him in Week 1.