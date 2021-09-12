JD McKissic start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After winning the NFC East last season, the Washington Football Team is set to open the 2021 campaign on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to Fed-Ex Field.

Behind dynamic rookie running back Antonio Gibson last season was veteran JD McKissic, who etched out a role for himself in his first season in Washington. What are his fantasy prospects heading into Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic was useful in both the run and pass games for WFT last season. He had 85 carries for 365 rushing yards and picked up 589 receiving yards on 80 receptions and two scores. His abilities as a jack of all trades will be useful for Washington this season, especially with a more stable situation at quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McKissic will make for a great handcuff for Gibson down the road in deep leagues but as of now, sit him for Week 1.