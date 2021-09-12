Ryan Fitzpatrick start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After winning the NFC East last season, the Washington Football Team is set to open the 2021 campaign on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to Fed-Ex Field.

After a quarterback carousal in 2020, Washington is turning towards aged veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead the team into Week 1. The career journeyman is coming off a stint with the Dolphins where he went 9-11 as a starter through two seasons before passing the reigns to Tua Tagovailoa.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

In his seven starts last year, Fitzpatrick completed a career-high 68.5 percent of his passes, throwing for over 2,000 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He’ll have plenty of weapons to work with, including wide receiver Terry McLaurin and dynamic running back Antonio Gibson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fitz-Magic should have a productive showing against a Chargers pass defense that ranked ninth in the league in 2020. However, there’s a plethora of better quarterbacks to start in Week 1, so sit him.