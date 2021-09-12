Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After winning the NFC East last season, the Washington Football Team is set to open the 2021 campaign on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to Fed-Ex Field.

Returning with the hopes of making a sophomore jump as Washington’s top rushing option is Antonio Gibson, who had a breakout rookie campaign in 2020. He’s been working throughout the offseason on upping his role as an every-down back, so he should be getting a steady dose of carries heading into this one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson really came on midway through the 2020 season and introduced himself in a big way. In 10 starts, the Memphis product notched 795 yards on 170 carries and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 of his 44 targets and that’ll certainly tick upwards as the season goes on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gibson goes into the season with low RB1 potential and poses as a staple of the WFT offense. He’s a definite start for Week 1.