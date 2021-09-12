James Conner start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals added former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner to their backfield this offseason to replace Kenyan Drake, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Conner will join Chase Edmonds in the Cardinals’ backfield this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner will likely be sharing carries this season with Chase Edmonds, who showed flashes of brilliance in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense in 2020. Conner had a solid 2020 season with the Steelers, where he produced 721 rushing yards on 169 carries and six touchdowns. He also had 35 receptions (43 targets) for 215 yards.

Fantasy wise, Conner was looked at as a RB2, despite being the Steelers’ feature back when he was on the field. The 6-foot-1 running back had seven games, where he scored double-digit fantasy points. The Cardinals will be going up against a Titans’ defense that gave up 15 touchdowns and 20.9 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Conner enters this season as a RB2/FLEX in fantasy football. However, until we see how Kingsbury uses both him and Edmonds in the Cardinals’ backfield, your best bet is to sit him on Sunday.