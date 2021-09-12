Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

With Kenyan Drake departing in the offseason for Las Vegas, it now opens up opportunities for Chase Edmonds to have an expanded role in the Arizona Cardinals’ offense. The 25-year-old will share playing time with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Last season, Edmonds came into his own and had his best season in the NFL. The 5-foot-9 running back had a career-best 448 rushing yards on 98 carries and a touchdown. He also showed that he could be a viable weapon in the receiving game and pose mismatches for opposing defenses. Edmonds racked up 53 receptions (67 targets) for 402 yards and six touchdowns.

Between Edmonds and Conner, Edmonds could do more damage against the Tennessee Titans’ defense on Sunday, which allowed five receiving touchdowns (tied for third most in the league) to running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Just like Conner, it’s hard to handicap the role that Edmonds will play inside Kingsbury offense. However, we know he has the upside to be a weekly contributor and warrants a FLEX spot in fantasy football to start the season.