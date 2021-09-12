DeAndre Hopkins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After an impressive first season in Arizona, where he had another 1,000 receiving season, DeAndre Hopkins will be looking to replicate that performance this season with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins enters this season as one of the best wide receivers in the league and in fantasy football. The All-Pro did not skip a beat in his first season with Murray. Hopkins had 114 receptions (160 targets) for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Despite only having six touchdowns, Hopkins still found a way to have nine games of 10 or more fantasy points. In Week 1 last season, the veteran wide receiver had 15.1 fantasy points against the San Francisco 49ers. It is not farfetched to think that Hopkins could score 15 or more points against a young Titans’ secondary. Tennessee gave up 22 touchdowns last year to opposing teams’ wide receivers, which was third-most in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hopkins is a must start on Sunday as he could put up big numbers against the Titans’ young cornerbacks.