AJ Green start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The days of AJ Green as one of the league’s best wide receivers are long gone, but the Arizona Cardinals are hoping there’s enough left in the tank for Green to be a viable third receiver after signing him to a one-year deal this spring.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green should be an asset in Arizona’s offense as a guy who can move the chains and make a play from time to time. However, D’Andre Hopkins is still going to command the lion’s share of the targets on this team.

This week, the Cardinals are squaring off against the Titans, and this could end being a high-scoring affair. The gives Green the chance to add some value as a WR3 or Flex play, especially in PPR leagues. The bigger question might be what Christian Kirk can net out of this and how that impacts the aging Green.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start AJ Green.