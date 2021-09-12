Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that Christian Kirk can finally breakout in his fourth season as a pro. After some promising moments in 2019, he took a step back last season, averaging less than 45 yards in 14 games. He’s got the speed and talent to be a reliable WR3 type in fantasy football, but the inconsistencies make him hard to trust week in and week out. Will this season be any different?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian McCaffrey

The Cardinals are on the road against the Titans in Week 1, a game that should feature one of the week’s highest point totals. DeAndre Hopkins is going to command the majority of targets, for good reason, which doesn’t leave much for the rest of the squad. Where Kirk should stand out is making big plays that eat up lots of yardage. He also showed he can score last season, when he punched it in six times. However, he failed to find the end zone after Week 8.

Arizona added veteran A.J. Green to the mix this year too, so we don’t have a great idea about how his role will balance with Kirk’s this season. Until we do, he’s best left on the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Christian Kirk.