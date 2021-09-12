Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Mike Gesicki heads into a contract year and is coming off the best year of his career so far. Trying to take that next step to be in the top-tier of tight ends, Gesicki showed decent rapport with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2020. Heading into the 2021 season, Gesicki is going to be a reliable target for Tagovailoa to lean on as he becomes more and more comfortable with the offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

When it comes to fantasy, once you get past the top three tiers of tight ends, you kind of take what you can get. Gesicki has proved to be a sort of diamond in the rough among the faces out there as he has the ability to have a big game consistently. Gesicki had at least five targets in 10 of the 15 games he played last year and he didn’t have fewer than five in the last seven weeks of the season. He had the most yards and touchdowns of his career so far in 2020 so Gesicki is going to look to ball out and get paid this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Gesicki this week as Tagovailoa is likely to look his way early and often in this one.