Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. There were points during this offseason when we didn’t know whether that would be the case, but it seems like he’s in for one final go of it with the organization, and we’ll see what that means from a fantasy perspective.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is coming off a fantastic 2020 regular season that ended with him winning the MVP. He played in all 16 games with 4,299 passing yards with 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and Rodgers finished with a 70.7 completion percentage, which was the best mark of his career. He is set up for another big season, and the Packers could have the best quarterback-wide receiver combination with Rodgers and Davante Adams. He will open up his season this weekend against the New Orleans Saints in a game that will be played in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Saints had a fantastic passing defense last season, as they ranked among the top teams in the NFL in opponent passing yards per game, which is going to ding Rodgers a bit. Still, it’s highly unlikely many fantasy lineups will have a quarterback on the roster who should be started over Rodgers in Week 1.