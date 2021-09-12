Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look much different in the 2021 season without Drew Brees lining up under center. Jameis Winston will get the Week 1 start on Sunday in the Saints’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

Winston did not play much in 2020 but in his last season as a starter in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he completed 60.7% of his passes for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Green Bay played well against the pass last season, and it will be interesting to see how Winston performs as the Saints trust him to be the guy this season. Sean Payton is a respected offensive mind, but Winston is about as loose as a quarterback can get with the football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Winston should not be near fantasy lineups in standard leagues as a mid-tier No. 3 quarterback heading into Week 1. He will need a week or two of quality production and prove he can avoid turnovers before fantasy managers can consider him as a starting quarterback in deeper leagues.