Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints offense will look extremely different this season with the switch at quarterback, and wide receiver Marquez Callaway is likely to be the top player at the position for New Orleans. He will go up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway had a relatively quiet rookie season in 2020, and he caught 21 of 27 passes for 213 yards and never found the end zone. Emmanuel Sanders is no longer on the roster, Michael Thomas is out with an injury, and Tre’Quan Smith is questionable to play with a hamstring injury. That leaves Callaway as the top wide receiver option in an offense that will be interesting to see considering Drew Brees is no longer on the team, and Jameis Winston will get a shot to replace him as the starting quarterback. The Packers had a decent defense last season, so it will be interesting to see what this passing offense looks like on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Callaway should not be in many fantasy football lineups in the first week till we have a better understanding of what this offense will look like. He is a No. 5 wide receiver at best, so you can probably find better options in Week 1.