Alvin Kamara start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been among the fantasy football superstars during his career, and he is set up for another big year in 2021. He will get his season started against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 1 matchup in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara played in 15 games last season, and he averaged 5 yards per carry and finished with 932 yards on the ground, which was a career high. His best asset that sets him apart from the rest of the running backs is his ability as a pass catcher. In 2020, he finished with more than 80 receptions for the fourth straight season with 83 grabs for 756 yards and five touchdowns. Kamara will go up against a Packers defense that performed well last year, but Kamara is talented enough to be a factor against any defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kamara is a must start every week moving forward with his versatility in the running and passing game. Start him no matter what against the Packers.