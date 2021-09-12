Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers should have one of the best offenses in the NFL with arguably the best quarterback-to-wide receiver combination, and that is complemented by a solid running back in Aaron Jones, who received a contract extension this offseason. He will is set up for a big year, and he will get his season started against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones will enter his fifth season with the Packers and in 14 games last season, he rushed for 1,104 yards on 5.5 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns. Jones also caught 47 passes for 355 yards with another two touchdowns. He will match up against the Saints in Week 1, and New Orleans had a solid defense against the run last season. The matchup between this Packers offense and Saints defense should be an interesting battle, but Jones still has a relatively high floor with a good chance at finding the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s highly unlikely many fantasy football rosters will have better options than Jones, so he should be in your lineup. He is set up for a great Week 1 for an offense that is expected to score plenty of points this season.